Students of Baku Higher Oil School attend HachUPC contest in Barcelona (PHOTO)

2017-10-26 12:36 | www.trend.az | 0

Three Process Automation Engineering students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) participated in HackUPC project at Polytechnic University of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain.

HackUPC was a very exciting event that brought together about 700 creative and talented young people with technical background who are interested in modern information technologies (IT). During the project, the participants worked in teams and created different programs, games and robots. They also learned about latest developments in the IT field, met interesting people and spent leisure time together.

The main part of the project was IT contest among students, which lasted 36 hours. During the contest, student teams had to prepare IT solution for a chosen topic. Fifth-year students Karim Karimov and Shamil Omarov and third-year student Hajili Bayramov representing the Higher School selected a subject entitled "Reading manuscripts with computer technologies and submitting them to user". The work by BHOS students, who won 2nd place among nine teams participating in this category of the contest, was met with great interest by Polytechnic University of Catalonia.

We wish the young specialists further success in their area of expertise and hope that they will continue to promote the name of Azerbaijan and the Baku Higher Oil School in future.

