Women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan received soft loans worth 5.4M manats

2017-10-26 12:38 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Over the past nine months, a total of 5.4 million manats have been issued to women Sahib Mammadov in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov said Oct. 26.

The soft loans were issued to about 164 women-entrepreneurs.

"So far, about 4,000 women entrepreneurs have been granted soft loans worth 90.4 million manats," the deputy minister said.

