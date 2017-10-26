President pardons local, foreign citizens convicted in Turkmenistan

2017-10-26 12:48 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 26

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in honor of the country’s Independence Day (celebrated October 27) has signed a decree to pardon the convicted, said the message of the Turkmen government.

The document was signed at a government meeting in Turkmenistan.

In accordance with the decree, 1,636 Turkmen citizens will be exempt from further serving their sentences.

The Turkmen president also signed a decree to pardon foreign citizens convicted in Turkmenistan.

