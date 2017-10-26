Azerbaijan to receive first two French freight electric locomotives soon

2017-10-26 12:57 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The first two freight electric locomotives manufactured by France’s Alstom company at the production site of the Elektrovoz Kurastyru Zauyty (EKZ) joint venture in Kazakhstan will be delivered to Azerbaijan in the next few days, Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Beybit Isabayev said at a briefing in Baku Oct. 26.

He noted that all 40 freight electric locomotives will be delivered until 2020.

“Another 24 locomotives will be delivered to Azerbaijan in 2018,” Isabayev said. “Azerbaijan will get the remaining 14 electric locomotives in 2019. They will be used on the sections of the new Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway corridor.”

He added that earlier, Kazakhstan had already delivered 10 locomotives to Azerbaijan.

