Association of Women Entrepreneurs established in Azerbaijan

2017-10-26 13:12 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Association of Women Entrepreneurs has been established in Azerbaijan.

The association’s creation was announced in Baku Oct. 26 as part of an event dedicated to the development of women’s entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov noted that the creation of the association will strengthen the role of women in entrepreneurship.

“The Ministry of Economy will provide all the necessary support for organizing activities of the association,” he noted.

Then, members of the association’s board and inspection commission were elected. Chairperson of the Baku Textile Factory LLC Sakina Babayeva was elected chairperson of the board.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news