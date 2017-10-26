Azerbaijan banking ombudsman: banking services sometimes leave much to be desired (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

The quality of banking services in Azerbaijan in some cases leaves much to be desired, said Azerbaijan's Banking Ombudsman Ikram Karimov.

“Customers are often unhappy with the illegal accrual of interest on loans, charging fees for banking services, the procedure for issuing mortgage loans, and other issues,” said Karimov at a meeting of the International Coordination Council of Banking Associations of the CIS, Central and Eastern Europe in Baku Oct. 26.

He noted that quite often there is a situation when clients are not informed about all the conditions for obtaining a loan and later the clients make new “discoveries” about loan terms, which forces them to apply to the court.

