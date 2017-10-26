AZ EN RU TR
Azerbaijan Security Service seizes grenades, Molotov cocktails in special op

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service carried out investigative measures to neutralize three armed men belonging to different religious movements in an apartment in Khirdalan City in Absheron District, says a message from Absheron District Prosecutor's Office.

The measures were carried out jointly with employees of Absheron District Prosecutor's Office and prosecutor-criminologists of the Prosecutor General's Office.

A Makarov pistol and five rounds of ammunition, two hand grenades, seven Molotov cocktails, 4 five-liter plastic canisters with flammable liquid for making Molotov cocktails were seized as evidence during the inspection of the apartment.

