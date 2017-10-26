BTK railway opening is a historic event: Kazakh envoy

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway is a historic and grandiose event, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Beybit Isabaev told a briefing in Baku Oct. 26.

“BTK is a large-scale project, which will give an additional powerful impetus to the development of transit and transport cooperation not only of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, but all countries connecting Asia and Europe on the Silk Road route,” he noted.

The envoy also said that Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to attend the BTK railway’s opening ceremony.

The BTK railway has been constructed on the basis a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. The railway’s peak capacity will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At an initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.

