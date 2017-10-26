Kazakh leader due in Azerbaijan for BTK railway inauguration (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on Oct. 30, reads a message on the official website of the Kazakh president.

President Nazarbayev will attend the solemn ceremony of opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway.

The BTK railway has been constructed on the basis a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. The railway’s peak capacity will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At an initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.

