Azerbaijan Security Service seizes grenades, Molotov cocktails in special op (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service carried out investigative measures to neutralize three armed men belonging to different religious movements in an apartment in Khirdalan City in Absheron District, says a message from Absheron District Prosecutor's Office.

The measures were carried out jointly with employees of Absheron District Prosecutor's Office and prosecutor-criminologists of the Prosecutor General's Office.

A Makarov pistol and five rounds of ammunition, two hand grenades, seven Molotov cocktails, 4 five-liter plastic canisters with flammable liquid for making Molotov cocktails were seized as evidence during the inspection of the apartment.

