Khamenei to Iraqi PM: Don't trust US

2017-10-26

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei advised Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi not to trust the US.

“You must remain cautious about the plots of Americans and never trust them,” Khamenei told the visiting Iraqi PM during a meeting on Oct. 26, the official website of the Iranian leader reported.

Khamenei further expressed full support for the Iraqi government’s efforts to defend the country’s territorial integrity and develop relations with neighboring and regional countries

He added that Iraq is an important country in the Arab world, and underlined importance of unity among the various Iraqi ethnic groups against terrorists and their supporters.

