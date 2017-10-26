Azerbaijan, Iran mulling JV establishment

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Iran are discussing establishing a joint venture for the production of agricultural machinery, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev told reporters in Baku Oct. 26.

Mustafayev said that both countries are interested in cooperation in agriculture.

"We are also negotiating the issue of establishing various joint ventures, cooperation in seed production, beekeeping, animal husbandry and other spheres," the minister said.

