Azerbaijani manat’s average rate for Oct. 27

2017-10-26

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) announced the average rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar for Oct. 27 at 1.7002 AZN/USD after a currency auction held Oct. 26.

The currency auction was held with participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), said the CBA.

