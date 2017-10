Fire breaks out in one of Istanbul’s skyscrapers (VIDEO)

2017-10-26 14:52 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A fire broke out on the 15th floor of a 52-story skyscraper in Istanbul, Turkish media outlets report.

Fire brigades and rescuers have been dispatched to the site, according to the reports. Currently, people are being evacuated from the building.

The cause of the fire has not been reported.

