Qatar, Russia sign military cooperation deal

2017-10-26

Qatar said Thursday it had signed a defense agreement with Russia, the latest in a series of such steps by the emirate since the Gulf diplomatic crisis erupted in June, Daily Sabah reports.

The announcement followed what Moscow said was the first trip ever undertaken by a Russian defense minister to the Gulf state.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt are boycotting Qatar, accusing it of backing extremism and fostering ties with their regional rival Iran – charges that Doha vehemently denies.

The defense agreement was announced after Moscow's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu met Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohammed al-Attiyah in Doha on Wednesday.

"The two ministers signed (a) military technical cooperation agreement during the meeting," a statement from Qatar's defense ministry said.

It added that a "memorandum of understanding" was also signed relating to air defense and military supplies.

No further details were given.

In the almost 150-days of the Gulf crisis, Qatar has announced a $12 billion (10 billion euros) deal to buy F-15 jets from the US, a five billion euro deal with Italy for seven navy vessels and an agreement to buy 24 Typhoon fighter jets from Britain.

