Azerbaijan's top official slams Euronews

Euronews has failed even to mention the refugee crisis that happened in Azerbaijan in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Novruz Mammadov, assistant to the president for foreign policy issues, head of department, tweeted Oct. 23.

"Several days ago Euronews called events in Myanmar "one of the greatest refugee crises of modern times". This is absolutely correct. Yet as a TV channel that positions itself as Europe's most-watched, balanced, neutral, independent and fair- Euronews - has failed even to mention the refugee crisis that happened in Azerbaijan in the late 1980s and early 1990s (over one million people)," he wrote.

Armenia broke out a lengthy war against Azerbaijan laying territorial claims on its South Caucasus neighbor. Since a war in the early 1990s, Armenian armed forces have occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions.

Due to the ethnic cleansing policy carried out by Armenia and the Armenian occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions of Azerbaijan, the number of refugees and internally displaced persons hit more than 1.2 million.

With a population of over 9.8 million, Azerbaijan is among the countries carrying the highest IDP caseload in the world in per capita terms.

