Azerbaijan, Iran may jointly produce buses

Buses can be produced at the joint Azerbaijani-Iranian automobile plant, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev told reporters in Baku Oct. 26.

Mustafayev noted that this issue was discussed during the meeting with the Iranian delegation led by Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Masoud Karbasian.

“We have started the initial negotiations on this issue. At the first stage, the plant will produce cars, but in the future we do not exclude the joint production of buses,” said the minister.

