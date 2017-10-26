Azerbaijan Justice Ministry: Banking ombudsman important for bank-client trust (UPDATE)

2017-10-26 15:52 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 11:21)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Establishment of banking ombudsman is very important for creating trustful relations between banks and their customers, said Faig Gurbanov, head of Human Rights and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Justice.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the International Coordination Council of Banking Associations of the CIS, Central and Eastern Europe in Baku Oct. 26.

Gurbanov noted that the efficiency of banking ombudsman’s activity will be determined by the development of Azerbaijan’s banking sector.

A banking ombudsman started operating in Azerbaijan in September 2017.

Baku hosts a meeting of the International Coordination Council of Banking Associations of the CIS, Central and Eastern Europe. Participants of the event discuss the experience of various countries in creation and operation of banking ombudsman institutions, current problems in this sphere, and other issues.

Representatives of banking sectors of the CIS, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia and other countries take part in the conference.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news