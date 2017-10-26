Indonesia fireworks factory explosion kills 50, wounds dozens

An explosion and inferno at a fireworks factory near the Indonesian capital on Thursday killed at least 50 people and injured dozens, police said, Daily Sabah reports.

Witnesses said a huge explosion was heard from the factory at about 10 a.m. and then smaller explosions echoed across the neighborhood as orange flames jumped from the building and a column of black smoke billowed from it.

Hary Kurniawan, chief of police in the Jakarta satellite city of Tangerang, said all the bodies recovered so far were found in the remains of the factory and a search of the building is continuing.

The factory is located next to a residential area in Tangerang, a city in Banten province on the western outskirts of Jakarta. A police report said the fire spread after an explosion and that the factory's roof had collapsed.

Kurniawan said more than 40 injured people were being treated at three hospitals.

The factory had more than 100 employees, according to Afinta.

