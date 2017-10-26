“Turkey, Iran, Iraq are making joint efforts to establish stability in region”

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey, Iran and Iraq are making joint efforts to establish stability in the region, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, the country’s media reported Oct. 26.

He noted that stability and the fight against terrorism is the priority for these countries.

Regarding the independence referendum in the Kurdish region of Northern Iraq, Yildirim said that it was initially clear that holding the referendum wasn’t in the interests of Erbil.

On Oct. 25, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara, Baghdad and Tehran have achieved great success in northern Iraq.

Erdogan said that despite neighboring countries urged Erbil to postpone the referendum on independence, head of the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq Masoud Barzani paid little attention to those appeals.

The president also said that Turkey stands for Iraq’s integrity.

On September 25, the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq held the so-called independence referendum that is not recognized by the international community.

