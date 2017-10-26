Uzbekistan, Turkey to sign contracts worth $3.5B

2017-10-26 16:21 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Uzbekistan and Turkey are expected to sign agreements worth $3.5 billion within the joint business forum in Ankara.

“Agreements worth 3.5 billion are expected to be signed during the Uzbek-Turkish business forum, as well as the implementation of 35 projects,” said the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the press conference amid his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Uzbek media outlets reported.

He added that the negotiations with the Turkish president illustrated the close positions of the countries on a number of important issues, stressing the importance of the development of relations between the Uzbek and Turkish business communities.

The facilitation of the visa regime for the Turkish citizens should contribute to the intensive development of business relations, according to the president of Uzbekistan.

Mirziyoyev said that it is a beginning of great work that the countries have to do.

"There should be no visas between fraternal peoples," he said.

“Over the 9 months our turnover has grown by 29 percent. It is a very small figure. We must set big goals ... I set a target of $5-6 billion, and we will definitely achieve this,” Mirziyoyev stated.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news