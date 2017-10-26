Azerbaijan, Iran mulling JV establishment (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Iran are discussing establishing a joint venture for the production of agricultural machinery, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev told reporters in Baku Oct. 26.

Mustafayev said that both countries are interested in cooperation in agriculture.

"We are also negotiating the issue of establishing various joint ventures, cooperation in seed production, beekeeping, animal husbandry and other spheres," the minister said.

Mustafayev added that both economic and political relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are at a high level.

“We intend to put into operation a joint car plant by late 2017,” he said. “A joint pharmaceutical plant is being designed in Azerbaijan’s Pirallahi industrial park.”

"The trade turnover between our countries increased by 70 percent in 2016 compared to 2015,” Mustafayev said. “The trade turnover increased by 33 percent in January-September 2017, which is great success, compared to the same period of 2016.”

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran amounted to $182.77 million in January-September 2017.

