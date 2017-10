Azerbaijan’s Justice Ministry: One of escapees apprehended (UPDATE)

2017-10-26 17:42 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 17:27)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

Ali Aghami, one of the two people who escaped during their transportation to Baku, has been detained today in an operation conducted by the Penitentiary Service of Azerbaijan’s Justice Ministry.

Relevant measures are being taken to find the other fugitive, Etibar Mammadov.

