Azerbaijan’s Justice Ministry: One of escapees apprehended (UPDATE 2)

2017-10-26

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Ali Aghami, one of the two people who escaped during their transportation to Baku, has been detained today in an operation conducted by the Penitentiary Service of Azerbaijan’s Justice Ministry.

Relevant measures are being taken to find the other fugitive, Etibar Mammadov.

On Oct. 23, Etibar Mammadov and Ali Aghami, arrested on charges of especially grave crimes, escaped from a train in Bilajari settlement during transportation to Baku, being accompanied by guards.

In this regard, a thorough service check was carried out to investigate the circumstances and causes of the incident.

After preliminary results of the investigation, 10 people were removed from justice system and three were dismissed by order of the justice minister for negligence in the performance of official duties.

