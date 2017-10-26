Delta Telecom limits IP traffic for 3 ISPs in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

A source in Delta Telecom Ltd., Azerbaijan’s telecommunications service provider, told Trend Oct. 26 that Delta Telecom has limited supply of IP traffic to three internet service providers (ISPs) in the country.

QlobalNet, CNC.AZ and DataPlus ISPs owed Delta Telecom over 3 million manats ($1.76 million as of Oct. 26), and that is why the supply of IP traffic to them was limited, according to the source.

“In the coming days, the supply of IP traffic to these ISPs may be completely suspended,” the source noted.

"In general, ISPs in Azerbaijan should be responsible for the quality of services they provide to end users and purchase more IP traffic as the number of ISP subscribers grows," the source said.

