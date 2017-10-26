EU-Azerbaijan talks on partnership agreement should be completed in next couple of month: commissioner

Tallinn, Estonia, Oct.26

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The talks on the new partnership agreement between the European Union (EU) and Azerbaijan should be completed in a couple of months, said Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations.

He made the remarks during a media roundtable held as part of the 4th Eastern Partnership Business Forum Digital Economy: Innovative Platform for Transparent Borderless Business in Tallinn.

"We are currently negotiating. It tooks some time to clarify the scope of this agreement. I am confident that it should be achived within the next couple of months," added the commissioner.

As for the title of the new agreement, Hahn noted that it will be decided as a result of the negotiations. The title of the agreement is a message in its own, added the commissioner.

The new agreement should replace the 1996 partnership and cooperation agreement and should better take account of the shared objectives and challenges the EU and Azerbaijan face today.

The first meeting on a new agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan was held in Brussels on Feb. 7, 2017.

