Azerbaijan sees 6.2% surge in insurance market

2017-10-26 18:48 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Premiums collected by Azerbaijan’s insurance companies totaled 414.35 million manats in January-September 2017, 6.2 percent more than in the same period of 2016, the country’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) said in a report Oct. 26.

Payments of claims by the Azerbaijani insurance companies totaled 188.58 million manats in January-September 2017, 12.9 percent more than in the same period of 2016.

Premiums on voluntary insurance increased by 12.3 percent to 281.65 million manats and payments of claims on voluntary insurance increased by 17.8 percent and amounted to 147.73 million manats.

Premiums on compulsory kinds of insurance decreased by 4.9 percent and amounted to almost 132.71 million manats, while payments of claims on compulsory kinds of insurance decreased by 1.7 percent to 40.85 million manats.

Twenty-two insurance companies operate in Azerbaijan.

(1.7002 AZN = $1 on Oct. 26)

