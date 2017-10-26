Azerbaijan, Germany mull military co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

Baku hosted talks between the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and Germany’s Federal Ministry of Defense in line with the plan of bilateral cooperation for 2017.

During the meeting, the sides mulled the current state and prospects of military cooperation between the two countries, said Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service.

They also exchanged views on cooperation in military education and training as well as on issues of regional security.

