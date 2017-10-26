Azerbaijani insurance sector needs ombudsman

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Azerbaijani insurance sector needs an ombudsman, said Azerbaijan's Banking Ombudsman Ikram Karimov.

He said clients often complain that they cannot receive payment of claims fully and on time.

"Some clients are dissatisfied with insurance services,” he said. “I think an institution of ombudsman which will settle the disputable cases is also required in this sphere."

Twenty-two insurance companies operate in Azerbaijan.

