Employees without employment contract revealed in Azerbaijani construction companies

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

The Labor Relations Monitoring Center of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the president of Azerbaijan (ASAN Service) carried out monitoring in Azerbaijani construction companies.

During the monitoring it was revealed that 136 employees worked without an employment contract, ASAN Service told Trend.

So far, the monitoring, covering 38 legal entities and individuals, has been conducted 12 times in the construction sector.

It was revealed that 136 out of 386 employees worked without an employment contract. In general, the monitoring revealed that 35 percent of employees worked without an employment contract.

The relevant information was sent to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population and the General Prosecutor's Office for taking appropriate measures.

