Uzbekistan establishes new auto alliance

2017-10-26

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzavtosanoat Joint Stock Company and GM Uzbekistan have agreed to create the GM Uzbekistan Alliance, which is a new cooperation platform that meets the needs of the Uzbek growing automotive industry, GM Uzbekistan reported.

Uzavtosanoat and GM will jointly develop the sale of Chevrolet and Ravon cars.

Within the GM Uzbekistan Alliance, Uzavtosanoat and GM will continue to cooperate in the production of cars and car engines in Uzbekistan, as well as in the promotion and sale of Chevrolet and Ravon cars in the domestic and export markets.

The production of cars has doubled in Uzbekistan as a result of joint activity of Uzavtosanoat and GM since 2007. Much work was carried out to expand the local network of suppliers. Big funds were invested in the development of local personnel.

Within the GM Uzbekistan Alliance, the sides will also consider an opportunity of the expansion of car exports to the CIS countries and new markets.

GM Uzbekistan Alliance will also provide an access to GM's automotive technologies and know-how.

Within the GM Uzbekistan Alliance, Uzavtosanoat will assume full control over operating activity in the production of cars and car engines, including the promotion of Ravon cars which are sold in export markets.

Uzavtosanoat will continue to produce and sell Chevrolet cars within the country, which will be the basis for joint activity.

GM will continue to supply components for the production of cars and car engines in Uzbekistan and support the Uzbek automotive industry.

GM Uzbekistan is a joint venture belonging to Uzbekistan’s Uzavtosanoat (75 percent) and US General Motors (25 percent).

Currently, 10 Chevrolet and Ravon car models are currently produced at three production sites of the company.

