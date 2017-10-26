Uzbek state committee reports on fulfillment of investment obligations

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 26

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

According to the State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Assistance to Privatized Enterprises and Development of Competition, the fulfillment of investment obligations on 1,172 contracts for the state asset purchase and sale, including 18 contracts with foreign investors, was monitored in January-September 2017, Turkiston-press reported.

The investment obligations worth $130.6 million were fulfilled. Over 11,950 new jobs were created in January-September 2017. During the reporting period, 95 contracts were terminated for non-fulfillment of investment obligations.

As of Oct. 1, 2017, the fulfillment of investment obligations on 958 contracts for the state asset purchase and sale has been monitored, $128.8 million accounted for investment obligations on those contracts.

