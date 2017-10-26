Baku in top 5 CIS cities for Russians for November holidays

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

Baku is in the top five CIS cities popular among Russian tourists for travel in first 10 days of November, Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism said citing Russian website for accommodation booking TVIL.ru.

The rating is based on queries and bookings in hotels, apartments and guest houses for Nov. 3-7.

According to TVIL.ru, Russian tourists will visit Baku for an average of 3.5 days, where they will spend 2,900 rubles per day on accommodation.

Russia celebrates Unity Day on Nov. 4. In this regard, Russians will have three days off in a row – from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6.

