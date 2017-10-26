Unibank intends to step up participation in Azerbaijan's stock market

Azerbaijan's Unibank has joined the consultation program on listing of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), the BSE said Oct. 26.

The corresponding agreement was signed by Chairman of BSE Management Board Vugar Namazov and First Deputy Chairman of Unibank Management Board Asef Huseynov.

Under the agreement, Unibank will use the information and consulting services of the BSE to attract investment using tools of capital markets.

Unibank has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2002. The bank was founded following the merger of two private commercial banks – MBANK and PROMTEXBANK.

