Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan bound by friendship, good neighborliness

2017-10-26

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and through you to all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of Turkmenistan – Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are bound by historically formed relations of friendship and good neighborliness. I am convinced that intergovernmental relations and mutually beneficial cooperation built upon such a solid foundation will continue to serve the interests of our peoples.”

“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities and the friendly people of Turkmenistan everlasting prosperity and progress,” Ilham Aliyev added.

