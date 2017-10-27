Iranian fishery products target Russia

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

The Iranian agriculture minister, Mahmoud Hojjati, says that the country has taken measures to export about 30,000 tons of fishery products to Russia by March 2018.

Hojjati added that Iran exported about 8,000 tons of fish to Russia over the last fiscal year (started March 20).

In an interview with rolling news TV channel IRINN, he added that the Islamic Republic’s exports of fishery products over the last year increased by 60 percent.

The head of Iran’s fisheries organization, Hassan Salehi, has also said that the country’s fishery output over the last fiscal year (started March 21) surpassed one million tons.

Salehi added that his organization is planning to produce about 1.1 million tons of fishery products over the current fiscal.

While the value of exports of fishery products last year stood at $412 million, the organization has set a target to increase the value of exports by 30 percent.

One Iranian citizen on average consumed 10.6 kilograms of fishery products over the last fiscal year.

