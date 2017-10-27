Azerbaijan eyes to transit bulky goods purchased online

2017-10-27 08:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Azerpoct LLC, Azerbaijan’s postal operator, is in talks with express mail services (EMS) of China, South Korea and Singapore to organize transit of bulky goods, purchased on electronic trading platforms, through Azerbaijan, a source in the Azerpoct LLC told Trend.

In accordance with to the previously signed contract between the Azerexpresspost EMS with Omniva, Estonian postal company, express mail delivered from Germany to Azerbaijan is redirected to Russia through Azerpoct LLC.

Formation of regional and international transport corridors in Azerbaijan and transformation of Baku into a major transport and logistics center created new opportunities for postal transportation of goods purchased through electronic trading platforms.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news