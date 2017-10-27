Over 35,000 domains registered in UZ domain zone

2017-10-27 09:32 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Diana Aliyeva - Trend:

Moreover, the figure was 32,000 domains in April. Thus another 3,000 were registered over the past six months.

The page https://cctld.uz/stat/ also displays the distribution of domains by the number of characters.

The eight-character domains (4103 or 11.72 percent) are leading, slightly yielding behind seven- and nine-character domains. The number of two-character domains is 780, and 29-, 31-, 32- and 40-character domains - one domain each.

