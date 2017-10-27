France’s CIFAL discussing prospects of co-op in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Director General France’s CIFAL Gilles Remy exchanged views on the prospects for partnership, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency reported Oct. 27.

Noting the attractiveness of Turkmen market for global business, the businessman confirmed the desire of French partners to take an active part in the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects.

CIFAL has been operating on the Turkmen market for more than 20 years.

Fuel and energy sector, construction infrastructure, and the transportation sector are among the priority areas of partnership.

In June 2016, it was reported that CIFAL confirmed its intention to take an active part in the implementation of project for the construction of the transnational Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline.

In general, French companies in Turkmenistan are represented in such areas as construction, transportation, tourism, energy.

