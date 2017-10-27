AZ EN RU TR
Azerbaijani currency rates for October 27 (update)

2017-10-27 10:14 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted at 09:31)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Trend:

The official exchange rate of US dollar and euro to Azerbaijani manat for Oct. 27 was set at 1.7002 manats and 1.9782 manats, respectively.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies and precious metals, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies and precious metals

Oct. 27, 2017

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7002

1 euro

1 EUR

1.9782

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.299

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.0963

100 Belarusian rubles

100 BYR

0.8644

1 Brazilian real

1 BRL

0.5168

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4629

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1194

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1504

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.077

1 Chilean peso

1 CLP

0.2678

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2557

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2658

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.6635

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2179

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0261

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.2324

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0125

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.0045

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.203

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.702

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.482

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.3211

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.6261

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.0051

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0248

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.1122

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.4008

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.0885

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.0986

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.0963

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.2076

100 Uzbek soums

100 UZS

0.0211

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.4649

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.0294

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

1.242

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

0.4534

1 SDR (IMF Special Drawing Rights)

1 SDR

2.399

1 Turkish lira

1 TRY

0.4447

1 Taiwan dollar

1 TWD

0.0562

1 Tajik somoni

1 TJS

0.1931

1 New Turkmen manat

1 TMM

0.4858

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

1 UAH

0.0634

100 Japanese yen

100 JPY

1.4894

1 New Zealand dollar

1 NZD

1.1631

Gold (1 ounce)

1 XAU

2165.6298

Silver (1 ounce)

1 XAG

28.5107

Platinum (1 ounce)

1 XPT

1576.0854

Palladium (1 ounce)

1 XPD

1649.194

