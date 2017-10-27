"Azerbaijani Multiculturalism" to be taught at 2 more prestigious foreign universities

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

The project of Baku International Center of Multiculturalism on teaching the course “Azerbaijani Multiculturalism” at foreign and national universities continues at 42 leading universities of Azerbaijan and 15 prestigious foreign universities in the world, the Center said in a message.

Starting from October 2017, two more prestigious foreign universities were added to this list, the message said.

One of them is Malmo University of Sweden, where the course “Azerbaijani Multiculturalism” will be taught by the professor of Baku State University Kazim Azimov from October until the end of December at the Faculty of Culture and Society.

The second university is Hokkaido University of Japan. The course “Azerbaijani Multiculturalism” is going to be taught by the PhD on Conflictology Alibey Mammadov at Slavic Eurasian Studies Center, Hokkaido University.

At present negotiations are being conducted with the universities of India, South Korea, Serbia, France and Romania on the organization of teaching the course there in future.

Now the leading countries of the world address Baku International Center of Multiculturalism with their proposals to teach the course of “Azerbaijani Multiculturalism” at their leading educational institutions, and get closely interested in the project.

It should be reminded that the above-mentioned project has been launched after the educational programs on “Introduction to Multiculturalism” and “Azerbaijani Multiculturalism” notionally developed at the initiative of Academician Kamal Abdullayev, the chair of the Board of Trustees of Baku International Center of Multiculturalism, were approved by the Ministry of Education.

Negotiations have been conducted with the universities of foreign countries on teaching these courses with the resources of the Center, and in the initial period seven foreign universities welcomed the proposal.

