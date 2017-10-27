Latvian classical violinist Gidon Kremer to perform in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

The recital, dedicated to the 70th anniversary of outstanding violinist and musical figure Gidon Kremer, will be held at the Azerbaijan state philharmonic hall of M. Magomayev December 14.

Driven by his strikingly uncompromising artistic philosophy, Gidon Kremer has established a worldwide reputation as one of his generation’s most influential and compelling artists. His repertoire encompasses standard classical scores and music by leading twentieth and twenty-first century composers, several of which have been dedicated to him.

His name is closely associated with such composers as Alfred Schnittke, Arvo Pärt, Giya Kancheli, Sofia Gubaidulina, Valentin Silvestrov, Luigi Nono, Edison Denisov, John Adams, Michael Nyman, Philip Glass, Leonid Desyatnikov and Astor Piazzolla, whose works he performs in ways that respect tradition while being fully alive to their freshness and originality.

Gidon Kremer has recorded over 120 albums, many of which have received prestigious international awards. His long list of honours and awards include the Ernst von Siemens Musikpreis, Moscow’s Triumph Prize, the Unesco Prize and the Una Vita Nella Musica – Artur Rubinstein Prize, and in 2016 received Praemium Imperiale prize that is widely considered to be the Nobel Prize of music.

In 1997 Gidon Kremer founded the chamber orchestra Kremerata Baltica to foster outstanding young musicians from the Baltic States. The ensemble tours extensively and has recorded almost 30 albums for the Nonesuch, Deutsche Grammophon, Burleske and ECM labels. “After Mozart” (Nonesuch, 2001) received an ECHO prize and a GRAMMY award in 2002, while their recent release on ECM of works by Mieczysław Weinberg was nominated for a GRAMMY in 2015.

2017 is the 70th birthday year of maestro and 20th anniversary of Kremerata Baltica orchestra, which was founded by him. The artists celebrated their double anniversary by successful tours to the cities of Canada, US, Europe, Asia. Concert in Baku is also a part of this world landmark tour. Concert starts at 19:00

Tickets are available in all cash desks of city and at iticket.az.

