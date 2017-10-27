Ukraine discussing infrastructure projects in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received Ukrainian businessmen, Chairman of the Board at Interbudmontazh Construction Association Vladimir Petruk and Director General of Altcom Financial Industrial Group Alexander Tislenko, the Turkmen government said in a message.

President Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan aims at mutually beneficial cooperation with foreign partners, including with the business circles of friendly Ukraine.

It was also noted that Interbudmontazh is interested in further cooperation with Turkmenistan, where large-scale infrastructure projects are being implemented.

Tislenko emphasized that Altcom, specializing in a number of industries – from mining and processing raw materials and producing construction materials to designing and constructing facilities for various purposes, is ready to offer Turkmenistan its potential and expertise.

Turkmenistan is an important trade and economic partner of Ukraine in Central Asia.

According to the Ukrainian side, trade turnover with Turkmenistan totaled $440.04 million in 2016; export accounted for $365.01 million and import accounted for $75.03 million. The positive balance amounted to $289.98 million.

