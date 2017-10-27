Azerbaijani president receives credentials of incoming envoys (PHOTO)

2017-10-27

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guatemala Lars Henrik Pira Perez.

Today, President Aliyev has also received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Commonwealth of Australia Marc Innes-Brown.

