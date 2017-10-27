Azerbaijan’s gas export to Turkey down

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan exported about 4.28 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey in January-August 2017 as compared to 4.33 billion cubic meters in the same period of 2016, says a report posted on the website of Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) Oct. 27.

In August 2017, Azerbaijan suspended production at the Shah Deniz field, the gas from which is supplied to Turkey, due to maintenance on the platform.

In 2016, Azerbaijan supplied 6.48 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey as compared to 6.17 billion cubic meters in 2015.

The report says that Turkey imported 35.93 billion cubic meters of gas in January-August 2017, of which 29.49 billion cubic meters were imported via pipelines and 6.44 billion cubic meters accounted for import of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Azerbaijan’s share in total gas imported by Turkey stood at 11.9 percent in January-August 2017.

Turkey imports gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum).

Turkey has a contract for annually purchasing 6.6 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan’s offshore Shah Deniz gas and condensate field.

