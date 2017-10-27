Mass poisoning in Turkey

2017-10-27 15:53 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Mass poisoning caused by natural gas has taken place at one of plants in Turkey’s Denizli province in the west of the country, the Turkish media reported Oct. 27.

It is reported that 37 people were hospitalized with a diagnosis of poisoning.

The incident occurred in an enclosed space during the refueling of gas cylinders.

All hospitalized are citizens of Turkey. The victims’ condition is assessed as critical.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news