Azerbaijan Railways establishes container shipping company

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has made a decision to establish ADY Container LLC for container shipping, Sevinj Gadirova, spokeswoman for Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told Trend Oct. 27.

She said that the decision was made taking into account the growing demand for cargo transportation services, meeting international standards in Azerbaijan.

"ADY Container LLC was also established to purchase and use containers for transportation of various cargoes and render all types of container services,” she said. “The company will manage all container platforms and shipping in Azerbaijan, as well as from the countries of the Caspian Sea and Black Sea regions, Europe, Central Asia, the Far East and the Persian Gulf."

ADY Container is also the container shipping operator through Azerbaijan via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, as well as a member of the Consortium of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

"It is ADY Container that is the freight forwarder of the first 32-container freight train through Azerbaijan which has left Kazakhstan and will pass through the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway," Gadirova said.

