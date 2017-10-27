Launch of direct flights between Baku-Islamabad depends on tourist flow – ambassador

2017-10-27 16:47 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

The number of people in Azerbaijan, who learn about Pakistan, increases, as well as the number of Pakistani citizens getting acquainted with Azerbaijan, who wishes to visit this country, Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Saeed Khan Mohmand told Trend.

“This year the number of Pakistani citizens, visiting Azerbaijan was between 20.000 – 25.000 people, and this number may increase, I hope more and more people will come,” said the ambassador.

He stressed that the airways work to gain profit, so the establishment of joint direct flights between Baku and Islamabad depends on tourist flow, which he believes will increase in future.

“Our job is to provide the opportunity, to increase the mutual tourist flow between our countries,” Mohmand said.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan maintain friendly and warm relations characterized by common views on major global and regional issues. Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan as an independent state.

The trade turnover between the two countries steadily grows. The countries regularly hold high level meetings, discussing such issues as the increase of bilateral trade volume.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news