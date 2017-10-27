Join "Science via Media" competition with Barama Center

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Barama Media Center, self-development laboratory for students of Baku State University, is pleased to announce a new project "Science via Media" for the youth with the support of Azercell and PASHA Bank.

"Science via Media", designed as a competition, is aimed to encourage the youth towards science, education and self-development by explaining any scientific invention or research to the public in the popular language of media. The applications will be accepted from September, 30 till November, 15. The assessment will be carried out within 10 days after the deadline based on voting.

In order to take part in the competition, the young fellows are required to prepare a 90-sec video film explaining any historical or ongoing scientific invention, research or theorem and put all efforts to make it as easily understandable to the audience as they can.

Unlike routine study activities, "Science via Media" will inspire the youth to present more practical and unseen sides of science and educate the young participants and the audience by the videos prepared for the competition.

The voting will be conducted based on 50/50 principle, including both the panel of juries and YouTube channel. Top 3 finalists will receive special presents and other participants will also receive promotional gifts.

The video records should be submitted to baramabsu@gmail.com .

The deadline for submission is 15.11.2017.

