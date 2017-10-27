Aztelekom increases network capacity in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz district

2017-10-27

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Network capacity of Aztelekom LLC, Azerbaijan’s state communications operator, has grown 30 percent in the country’s Khachmaz district, a source in Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies said Oct. 27.

This will allow the operator to provide subscribers with internet access if the number of connections increases more than twice.

At present, work is underway to create the operator’s internal distribution network. The first lines of communication were laid in the direction of eight settlements located in the Khachmaz district.

As many as 600 utility poles were installed and up to 40 kilometers of lines were laid. After the work is completed, about 1,500 subscribers will have access to phone and internet services.

